Federal Emergency Management Agency PUBL

Federal Emergency Management Agency PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Availability of the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Brighton Beach Road Reconstruction Project in the City of Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Brighton Beach Road Reconstruction Project (FEMA Disaster #DR-4414-MN, Project 95035, PW 8). Interested persons are hereby notified that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)/Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proposing to assist in the funding of a project located in the City of Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 and the implementing regulations of FEMA, an EA is being prepared to assess the potential impacts of each of the proposed alternatives on the human and natural environment. This also provides public notice to invite public comments on the proposed project in accordance with Executive Order 11988, Floodplain Management, and Executive Order 11990, Protection of Wetlands. In addition, this notice and the draft EA provide information to the public on potential impacts to historic and cultural resources from the proposed undertaking, as outlined in the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966. This EA is available for agency and public review and comment for a period of 30 days. The EA is available on FEMA’s website at https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/practitioners/environmental-historic/region/5. The EA is also available on the City of Duluth website at https://duluthmn.gov/planning-development/environmental/environmental-assessment-worksheets/. Interested parties may request an electronic copy of the EA from either of those websites, or by emailing planning@duluthmn.gov. A hard copy of this EA is available for review at the Duluth City Hall, 411 West First Street, Duluth, MN 55802, Room 100 (Construction Services and Inspections), Room 160 (Planning and Zoning), and the Duluth Public Library at 520 West Superior Street. Written comments regarding this environmental action should be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, February 13th, by mail to Duane Castaldi, Regional Environmental Officer, FEMA Region 5, 536 South Clark Street, 6th Floor, Chicago, IL 60605-1521; by email at FE-MAR5-Environmental@fema.dhs.gov; or by phone at 312-408-5549. If no substantive comments are received by the above deadline, the draft EA and associated Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) will become final and be published by FEMA. Substantive comments will be addressed as appropriate in the final documents. The public may request a copy of the final environmental documents from Duane Castaldi at the address listed above. (Jan 14 & 21, 2023) 159602