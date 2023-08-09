EARLY NOTICE AND PUBLIC REVIEW OF A PROP

EARLY NOTICE AND PUBLIC REVIEW OF A PROPOSED ACTIVITY IN A FLOODPLAIN To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that the City of Duluth as Responsible Entity under 24 CFR Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the human environment for Wadena West Apartments construction project, location is at the intersection of Wadena St and N 52nd Ave W Duluth, MN 55807 PURPOSE There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. PROJECT DESCRIPTION Center City Housing Corp proposes to construct Wadena West Apartments. The proposed project location is at the intersection of Wadena St. and N 52nd Ave. W. The proposed project includes a 60-unit apartment building, parking lot and landscaped space. The project is the new construction of a permanent supportive multifamily housing development for single adults who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness in Duluth. This project will provide 30 one-bedroom and 30 efficiency apartments all with a full kitchen, bathroom, living room, and bedroom or sleeping area. The units will be fully furnished. The project will be a 3-story, wood frame building with an elevator and contain sufficient community spaces for gathering and office space for case management and other services. The development will have a controlled entry with front-desk staffing 24 hours per day. There will be a community room, office space and a meeting room for management and service staff on site. Laundry rooms will be available on each floor. The community room with a residential kitchen will allow for larger gatherings of residents or family parties. The exterior of the project will include surface parking and landscaped grounds. HOME Investment Partnership total amount: $2,387,000 HOME City of Duluth: $300,000 HOME Minnesota Housing Finance Agency: $2,087,000 Total Project Cost: $15,477,488 PROJECT LOCATION IN FLOODPLAIN A portion of the proposed building will be located in the preliminary 100-year flood plain (preliminary floodplain maps from FEMA are the current best available data). The building is a slab on grade structure with no basement. The first floor will be constructed at an elevation of approximately 622 feet, which is 4 feet higher than the flood elevation of 618 feet. The building’s foundation will be concrete and there will be no wood at or below the flood elevation. No other portions of the project are located in a floodplain. Neither the building nor parking lot improvements are anticipated to be impacted by the floodplain. A project narrative and floodplain maps are available online here: https://duluthmn.gov/media/15702/wadena-west-proposed-activity-in-floodplain-aug-9-2023.pdf or by emailing duluthcommdev@duluthmn.gov or calling (218) 730-5580 for an electronic copy, to arrange for a paper copy to be mailed to them or to make an appointment to review a paper copy in-person. PUBLIC COMMENT Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with or wishing to comment on the project may submit comments to the City of Duluth Planning and Development Division Office by email: duluthcommdev@duluthmn.gov or by mail: City Hall Rm 160, 411 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802. All comments received by August 24, 2023 will be considered by the City of Duluth. (Aug. 9, 2023) 247938