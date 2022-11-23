Duluth Transit Authority - Title VI Publ

Duluth Transit Authority - Title VI Public Hearing Notice The DTA is required to have a Title VI Program. This program details how the DTA meets the objectives of the law. The DTA Pledges that everyone will have access to all of the DTA’s programs, services, and benefits regardless of race, color or national origin. The DTA will not tolerate discrimination by its employees or by those that receive Federal funds from the DTA. The DTA prohibits all discriminatory practices that may result in an individual: • Being denied any service, financial aid, or benefit provided under a program to which a person might otherwise be entitled. • Being held to different standards or requirements for participation in a DTA Program. • Experiencing segregation or separate treatment in any part of a DTA program. • Being subject to distinctions in quality, quantity, or manner in which a DTA benefit is provided. • Experiencing discrimination in any activities conducted in a DTA facility built in whole or part with Federal Funds. • The denial, or reduction in, or significant delay in receipt of benefits by minority or low-income populations. The DTA’s draft program and meeting information is posted on the DTA website (www.duluthtransit.com) and available to review at the Duluth Transportation Center. A virtual open house will be conducted on Tuesday, November 29th, at 1pm via Zoom. The link to that meeting can also be found on the DTA’s website. A public hearing will be conducted on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, at 4 pm, at the DTA’s Operation Center located at 2402 West Michigan Street, as a part of the DTA Board Meeting. All interested persons are encouraged to attend or submit comments via email (planning@duluthtransit.com) or mail at: DTA ATTN. Christopher Belden; 2402 W. Michigan St.; Duluth, MN 55806. (Nov. 23, 2022) 124689