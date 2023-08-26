Duluth Transit Authority REQUEST FOR QUO

Duluth Transit Authority REQUEST FOR QUOTES Commercial Grade Pressure Washer The Duluth Transit Authority Request Quotes from qualified firms for the purchase of a Commercial grade pressure washer to be used at the DTA Operations Center. Contact 218-623-4329 or jarnold@duluthtransit.com for more information. Quotes will be received until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The DTA affirmatively assures that equal opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, disability, or age, and encourages participation of small or disadvantaged business enterprises in DTA contracts. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all Quotes in the best interests of the Authority. (Aug. 26, 2023) 253470