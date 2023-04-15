Duluth Transit Authority Request for Pro

Duluth Transit Authority Request for Proposals Bus Operator Uniforms The Duluth Transit Authority hereby requests proposals from qualified firms for the provision of Bus Operator Uniforms. Background information, the project scope of work and submission requirements may be obtained by calling, emailing or writing the Duluth Transit Authority, Procurement Manager, 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806; 218-623-4329, or nbrown@duluthtransit.com. Proposal packages will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. Proposals must be received no later than 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023. The DTA encourages the participation of small and disadvantaged business enterprises, and affirmatively assures that equal opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, disability, or age. This request does not obligate the DTA to complete the work contemplated in this notice. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all responses or waive any informalities, or to delay or cancel this request in the best interest of the Authority. All expenses incurred in responding to this notice shall be borne by the responder. (April 15, 2023) 213351