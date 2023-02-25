Duluth Transit Authority Request for Pro

Duluth Transit Authority Request for Proposals Supply and Install Telecommunications System The Duluth Transit Authority hereby requests sealed Proposals from experienced firms to design and install a cost-efficient Telecommunications System. Proposals must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Specifications may be emailed or mailed to prospective Proposers. Contact (218) 623-4329 or nbrown@duluthtransit.com for more information. The DTA hereby notifies all respondents that it will affirmatively ensure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, no person will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, creed, national origin, sex, age or disability in consideration for an award. The DTA encourages the participation of small and disadvantaged business enterprises. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any or all responses, or waive any informalities in the best interest of the DTA. (Feb. 25, 2023) 197839