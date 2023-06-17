Duluth Transit Authority Request for Bid

Duluth Transit Authority Request for Bids Overhead Heater Replacements The Duluth Transit Authority hereby requests sealed bids from qualified contractors to remove and replace four sets of overhead heaters at the DTA Operations Center located at 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806. Scope of work includes removal and disposal of existing heaters, wiring, plumbing and installation of new heaters, commissioning and training. Bids must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Specifications may be emailed or mailed to prospective bidders, or picked up at 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806. Contact (218) 623-4329 or nbrown@duluthtransit.com for more information. The DTA affirmatively assures that equal opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, disability, or age, and encourages participation of small or disadvantaged business enterprises in DTA contracts. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids in the best interest of the Authority (June 17, 2023) 235223