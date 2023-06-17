Duluth Transit Authority Request for Bid

Duluth Transit Authority Request for Bids Tunnel Maintenance and Repair The Duluth Transit Authority hereby requests sealed bids for repairs to a water tunnel located at 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806. Scope of work includes dewatering, removal and replacement of corroded rebar and scoured concrete, lining corrugated pipe and crack seal. Bids must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Specifications may be emailed or mailed to prospective bidders, or picked up at 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806. Contact (218) 623-4329 or nbrown@duluthtransit.com for more information. The DTA affirmatively assures that equal opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, disability, or age, and encourages participation of small or disadvantaged business enterprises in DTA contracts. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids in the best interest of the Authority. (June 17, 2023) 235193