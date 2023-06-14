Duluth Transit Authority REQUEST FOR BID

Duluth Transit Authority REQUEST FOR BIDS Fire Sprinkler System Inspection The Duluth Transit Authority is seeking Bids from qualified firms to perform annual inspections for a period of three years of the installed fire sprinkler system at all three DTA locations. Prospective Contractors may tour the buildings to gather information on the system prior to submitting a Bid by making an appointment in advance. Contact 218-623-4329 or jarnold@duluthtransit.com for more information. Bids will be received until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The DTA affirmatively assures that equal opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, disability, or age, and encourages participation of small or disadvantaged business enterprises in DTA contracts. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids in the best interests of the Authority. (June 14, 2023) 233336