Duluth Transit Authority Request for Bid

Duluth Transit Authority Request for Bids Parking Lot Refurbishment The Duluth Transit Authority hereby requests sealed bids to refurbish the parking lot at the DTA Operations Center, 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806. Scope of work includes demolition and resurfacing the parking lot, installing curbs, fencing, striping and landscaping. Bids must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Specifications may be emailed or mailed to prospective bidders, or picked up at 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806. Contact (218) 623-4329 or nbrown@duluthtransit.com for more information. The DTA affirmatively assures that equal opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, disability, or age, and encourages participation of small or disadvantaged business enterprises in DTA contracts. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids in the best interest of the Authority. (April 19, 2023) 213941