Duluth Transit Authority Request for Bid

Duluth Transit Authority Request for Bids Concrete Barrier and Wash Screen Repairs The Duluth Transit Authority hereby requests sealed bids from qualified vendors to repair a concrete barrier supporting the bus wash enclosure at the DTA Operations Center located at 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806. Scope of work includes detaching existing metal frame connections, provide new slotted connections and reinstall frames, shore up existing concrete barrier with rebar and extending the barrier. Bids must be received no later than 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Specifications may be emailed or mailed to prospective bidders, or picked up at 2402 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806. Contact (218) 623-4329 or nbrown@duluthtransit.com for more information. The DTA affirmatively assures that equal opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, disability, or age, and encourages participation of small or disadvantaged business enterprises in DTA contracts. The DTA reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids in the best interest of the Authority. (April 12, 2023) 212399