DEDA & City of Duluth TIF 2022

City of Duluth, Minnesota Tax Increment Financing Districts for Duluth Economic Development Authority & City of Duluth Year Ending December 31, 2022 CITY OF DULUTH Totals First Street Superior Historic Duluth Economic Duluth District Name West Duluth Washington Tech Garfield Medical 5th Street Duluth Bluestone Pier B Harbor Bay Kenwood Voyageur Board of Street High School St. Louis Development Corporate Tower Housing Center Village Industrial Facilities Development Renaissance Commons Development Duluth Village Lakewalk Inn Trade Apartments Redevelopment County Jail Authority Redevelopment District Number 7 16 19 21 22 23 24 25 27 28 29 31 32 33 34 35 26 Current net tax capacity 0 0 0 100,554 1,308,811 38,982 0 696,648 223,495 289,007 229,249 34,827 17,998 11,432 0 0 2,951,003 463,042 Original net tax capacity 0 0 0 15,321 88,173 4,249 0 29,076 30,311 22,598 10,214 34,827 13,926 10,950 0 0 259,645 48,752 Captured net tax capacity 0 0 0 85,233 1,220,638 34,733 0 667,572 193,184 266,409 219,035 0 4,072 482 0 0 2,691,358 414,290 Principal and interest payments due during current year 0 0 0 62,650 1,402,885 37,430 0 745,575 237,010 327,094 259,884 0 4,865 494 0 0 3,077,887 506,649 Increment received 0 0 0 119,059 1,456,269 38,091 0 829,031 263,907 363,932 289,259 0 5,942 682 0 0 3,366,172 562,943 Increment expended 0 0 0 63,202 1,463,022 39,909 0 766,190 256,073 356,288 271,384 0 5,401 663 0 0 3,222,132 507,149 First tax increment receipt Jun-90 Jun-96 Jun-01 Jun-02 Jun-05 Jun-07 Jun-09 Jun-15 Jun-17 Jun-18 Jun-19 Jul-21 Jul-22 Jul-22 Jul-23 Jul-24 Jun-17 Date of required decertification 12-31-2015 12-31-2021 12-31-2026 12-31-2027 12-31-2030 12-31-2032 12-31-2034 12-31-2040 12-31-2042 12-31-2043 12-31-2043 12-31-2046 12-31-2047 12-31-2047 12-31-2048 12-31-2049 12-31-2042 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Lori R. Davey (218) 730-5042 Name of TIF Representative Phone DULUTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY