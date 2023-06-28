Combined Notice Of Finding Of No Signifi

Combined Notice Of Finding Of No Significant Impact And Intent To Request Release Of Funds June 28, 2023 City of Duluth Planning & Development Division City Hall Room 160 411 W 1st St Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 730-5580 This Notice shall satisfy the above-cited two separate but related procedural notification requirements that the City of Duluth and One Roof Community Housing, will be undertaking the following projects listed below: REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about July 14, 2023 the City of Duluth will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office for the release of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title (I) of the Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. FY 2022 CDBG Program 22-HS-03 Community Land Trust New Construction Program – One Roof One Roof Community Housing proposes to construct a new 2-BR single-family home to be sold to households at or below 80% AMI as part of the Community Land Trust program. The home will be constructed on a vacant infill lot located at 21 S 67th Ave W Duluth, MN 55807 in an existing, developed residential neighborhood. The project is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2023. CDBG amount: $65,000. Total Project Cost: $355,000. Mitigation factors: No mitigation factors. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The City of Duluth has determined that these projects will have no significant impact on the human environment; therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement, under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), is not required. All permits must be acquired and best management practices, which include but are not limited to storm water management, must be addressed in the project designs and must be approved by the appropriate City authorities, before construction commences. Projects will be monitored during deconstruction and construction for environmental compliance with this finding. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) online at https://www.onecpd.info/environmental-review/environmental-review-records or by emailing duluthcommdev@duluthmn.gov for an electronic copy or paper copy. Community members may also arrange for a paper copy of the ERR to be mailed to them or make an appointment to review a paper copy in-person by calling (218) 730-5580 or by mailing a request to City of Duluth Planning and Development Division, City Hall, Room 160, 411 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit comments to the City of Duluth Planning and Development Division Office by email: duluthcommdev@duluthmn.gov or by mail: City Hall, Room 160, 411 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802. All comments received by July 13, 2023 will be considered by the City of Duluth, prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Commenters should specify which part of this Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Duluth certifies to HUD that Adam Fulton, in his capacity as Deputy Director of the Planning & Development Division, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City of Duluth to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will consider objections to its release of funds and the City of Duluth’s certification received by July 29, 2023 or a period of fifteen days from its receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer or other officer of the City of Duluth approved by HUD; (b) the City of Duluth has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Minnesota Office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Community Planning and Development (CPD) at CPD_COVID-19OEE-MIN@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD via email to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Adam Fulton Deputy Director, City of Duluth Planning & Development Division (June 28, 2023) 237512