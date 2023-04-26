Combined Notice Of Finding Of No Signifi

Combined Notice Of Finding Of No Significant Impact And Intent To Request Release Of Funds April 26, 2023 City of Duluth Planning & Development Division Room 160, City Hall 411 W 1st St Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 730-5580 REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about May 12, 2023 the City of Duluth will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office on behalf of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN related to property disposition and future construction of residential housing. Public Housing – Hope VI Harbor Highlands Tract E and F Disposition and Phase VI Construction Harbor Highlands Drive, Duluth, MN 55806 Parcel Identification Number: 010-3921-00060 and 010-3921-00050 The purpose of this project is for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN to deed the project area to Harborview Phase VI, a single member LLC created by the HRA for development and future management. The LLC will then develop the property with construction of Phase VI of their plans, resulting in construction of five distinct townhome style buildings, for a total of 40 units. Of the five buildings, two buildings will be 10-unit buildings, two will be 9-unit buildings, and one will be a two-unit building. There will be parking on both sides of the development resulting in approximately 51 stalls. Additionally, a tot lot playground area and circulation sidewalks will provide community space and connectivity to and from the proposed development. Six of the units will be reserved for persons with disabilities with access at street level for accessibility. Seven units for permanent supportive housing for individual households meeting the definition of High Priority Homeless as referred from the St. Louis County Coordinated Entry Priority List. All units will be affordable for households making 30% to 50% of area median income. All buildings will be constructed with universal design elements in mind. Ground disturbance will occur as part of site preparation, connection to public utilities, and during construction of the multi-family residential buildings. The timeline for completion is approximately three years. No federal funding is expected for this project, but the property was originally included in the Hope VI Public Housing program and thus environmental assessment is required. The level of environmental review determined for this project is 58.36 (Environmental Assessment). Noise mitigation measures require the home be built with materials that will attenuate the interior building noise to acceptable levels. The Developer will follow plans for construction materials and design that is within acceptable decibel levels. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The City of Duluth has determined that this project will have no significant impact on the human environment; therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement, under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), is not required. All permits must be acquired and best management practices, which include but are not limited to storm water management, must be addressed in the project designs and must be approved by the appropriate City authorities, before construction commences. Projects will be monitored during construction for environmental compliance with this finding. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) online at https://www.onecpd.info/environmental-review/environmental-review-records or by emailing duluthcommdev@duluthmn.gov for an electronic copy. Community members may also arrange for a paper copy of the ERR to be mailed to them by calling (218) 730-5580 or by mailing a request to City of Duluth Planning and Development Division, City Hall, Room 160, 411 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit comments to the City of Duluth Planning and Development Division Office by email: duluthcommdev@duluthmn.gov or by mail: City Hall, Room 160, 411 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802. All comments received by May 11, 2023 will be considered by the City of Duluth, prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Commenters should specify which part of this Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Duluth certifies to HUD that Adam Fulton, in his capacity as Deputy Director of the Planning & Development Division, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City of Duluth to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will consider objections to its release of funds and the City of Duluth’s certification received by May 11, 2023 or a period of fifteen days from its receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer or other officer of the City of Duluth approved by HUD; (b) the City of Duluth has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Minnesota Office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Office of Public Housing, at Lucia.M.Clausen@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD via email to verify the actual last day of the objection period.” Adam Fulton City of Duluth, Planning & Development Division Deputy Director (April 26, 2023) 217376