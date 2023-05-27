CITY OF RICE LAKE ST. LOUIS COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 34 SUBDIVISION ORDINANCE SUMMARY On May 22nd, 2023 the Rice Lake City Council amended Ordinance #34. The Subdivision Ordinance regulates divisions and modifications to property boundaries in the City of Rice Lake. Changes have been made to the entire ordinance. Articles are as follows: General Provisions Definitions Scope of Regulations Administrative Land Splits Flag Lots Procedures for Filing, Review, and Approval of Plats Design Standards Agreements and Securities Fees Violations and Enforcement Effective Date The Rice Lake Subdivision Ordinance is available for viewing at ricelakecitymn.com or during regular business hours at City Hall. The ordinance shall be in effect upon its passage and publication. (May 27, 2023) 227217