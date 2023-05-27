CITY OF RICE LAKE ST. LOUIS COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 22-5 ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE RICE LAKE ZONING MAP On May 22nd, 2023 the Rice Lake City Council amended ordinance #22-5 Adopting the Rice Lake Zoning Map. The following changes were made: - PID 520-0015-00235, from Rural 1 to Commercial North Copies of the Rice Lake Zoning Map are available for public inspection at Rice Lake City Hall during regular office hours or on ricelakecitymn.com The ordinance shall be effective upon its passage and publication. Suzanne Herstad, Mayor Toni Blomdahl, Clerk-Treasurer (May 27, 2023) 227215