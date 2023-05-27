CITY OF RICE LAKE ST. LOUIS COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 22 ZONING ORDINANCE SUMMARY On May 22nd, 2023, Rice Lake City Council passed a motion to amend Ordinance #22 entitled “Zoning Ordinance.” The Zoning Ordinance regulates the use of land within the City of Rice Lake. Changes were made to the following Articles. Definitions Dimensional Standards Zoning Districts Performance and Administrative Standards Administration, Enforcement and Application Review The City of Rice Lake Zoning Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force immediately following its adoption and upon publication. A copy of the Ordinance can be viewed at ricelakecitymn.com or during regular City Hall office hours. Suzanne Herstad, Mayor Toni Blomdahl, Clerk-Treasurer (May 27, 2023) 227212