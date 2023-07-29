CITY OF RICE LAKE ORDINANCE #56 SNOWMOBI

CITY OF RICE LAKE ORDINANCE #56 SNOWMOBILE AND ATV ORDINANCE The following is a summary of the Snowmobile and ATV Ordinance #56 adopted by the Rice Lake City Council: Article 1: General Provisions Article 2: Definitions Article 3: Snowmobile Regulations – Operation and Restrictions Article 4: ATV Regulations – Operation and Restrictions Article 5: Requirements Article 6: Effective Date Approved by the Rice Lake City Council this 24th day of July, 2023. (July 29, 2023) 245371

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.