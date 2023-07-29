CITY OF RICE LAKE ORDINANCE #56 SNOWMOBI

Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Published July 29, 2023 at 1:40 AM

CITY OF RICE LAKE ORDINANCE #56 SNOWMOBILE AND ATV ORDINANCE The following is a summary of the Snowmobile and ATV Ordinance #56 adopted by the Rice Lake City Council: Article 1: General Provisions Article 2: Definitions Article 3: Snowmobile Regulations – Operation and Restrictions Article 4: ATV Regulations – Operation and Restrictions Article 5: Requirements Article 6: Effective Date Approved by the Rice Lake City Council this 24th day of July, 2023. (July 29, 2023) 245371