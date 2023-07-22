CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Not

CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Duluth Planning Commission will have a meeting and conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City of Duluth City Hall, and will consider the following items: PL 23-094 Preliminary Plat of 58 acres into 3 lots called “Pine Haven Estates” and located South of Krueger Road and north of West Arrowhead Road. Additional information can be found at the City’s website at: https://duluthmn.gov/boards-commissions/planning-commission/ This meeting will be held in-person, and those wishing to comment must attend the meeting in person, or submit written comments in advance of the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to planning@duluthmn.gov or mailed to Planning and Development Division, Room 160 City Hall, 411 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802. (July 22 & 29; Aug. 5, 2023) 243247