CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Not

CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Duluth Planning Commission will have a meeting and conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City of Duluth City Hall, and will consider the following items: PL 23-033 Rezoning of the former DWP site in the Fairmount Neighborhood, from Roosevelt Street to Raleigh Street, from R-1 and R-2 to R-P. PL 23-070 Preliminary Plat of 25 acres into 15 lots and 2 outlots called “Amity Bluffs” and located east of Woodland Avenue and north of Vassar Street. Additional information can be found at the City’s website at: https://duluthmn.gov/boards-commissions/planning-commission/ This meeting will be held in-person, and those wishing to comment must attend the meeting in person, or submit written comments in advance of the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to planning@duluthmn.gov or mailed to Planning and Development Division, Room 160 City Hall, 411 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802. (April 22 & 29; May 6, 2023) 214892