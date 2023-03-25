CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Not

CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Duluth Planning Commission will have a meeting and conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City of Duluth City Hall, and will consider the following items: PL 23-039 Preliminary Plat of 12.85 acres to reorganize 1 existing lot into 2 lots at the southeast corner of Becks Road and 108th Avenue West. Additional information can be found at the City’s website at: https://duluthmn.gov/boards-commissions/planning-commission/ This meeting will be held in-person, and those wishing to comment must attend the meeting in person, or submit written comments in advance of the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to planning@duluthmn.gov or mailed to Planning and Development Division, Room 160 City Hall, 411 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802. (March 25; April 1 & 8, 2023) 207049