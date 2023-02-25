CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Not

CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Duluth Planning Commission will have a meeting and conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City of Duluth City Hall, and will consider the following items: PL 23-028 Proposed UDC Map Amendment to change 0.4 acres between 52nd and 53rd Avenue West north of Wadena Street from Residential- Planned (R-P) Type VI Building and 2 acres having no Building Type designated to R-P Type VIII Mixed-Use Building. PL 23-029 Proposed UDC Map Amendment to the area consisting of the Duluth International Airport, its runways, and surrounding areas to change 660 acres from Mixed Use-Neighborhood (MU-N) to Airport (AP), 110 acres from Mixed Use-Business Park (MU-B) to Airport (AP), and 240 acres from Rural-Residential 1 (RR-1) to Rural-Conservation (R-C). PL 23-032 Proposed UDC Map Amendment to the area south of W 1st Street between N 20th Avenue W and N 19th Avenue W from Mixed Use-Business Park (MU-B) to Form District 5 (F-5). Additional information can be found at the City’s website at: https://duluthmn.gov/boards-commissions/planning-commission/ This meeting will be held in-person, and those wishing to comment must attend the meeting in person, or submit written comments in advance of the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to planning@duluthmn.gov or mailed to Planning and Development Division, Room 160 City Hall, 411 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802. (Feb 25; March 4 & 11, 2023) 198045