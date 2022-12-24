CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Not

CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Duluth Planning Commission will have a meeting and conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 starting at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City of Duluth City Hall, and will consider the following items: PL 22-215 Proposed UDC Map Amendment to change two tax parcels of approximately 1.5 acres in size from Residential-Traditional (R-1) to Urban Residential (R-2), at a location adjacent to Elizabeth Street. Additional information can be found at the City’s website at: https://duluthmn.gov/boards-commissions/planning-commission/ This meeting will be held in-person, and those wishing to comment must attend the meeting in person, or submit written comments in advance of the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to planning@duluthmn.gov or mailed to Planning and Development Division, Room 160 City Hall, 411 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802. (Dec. 24 & 31, 2022; Jan. 7, 2023) 137632