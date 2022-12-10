CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Not

CITY OF DULUTH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Duluth Planning Commission will have a meeting and conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City of Duluth City Hall, and will consider the following items: PL 22-199 Preliminary Plat of 10 acres to reorganize 1 existing lot into 2 lots at 2221 North Arlington Avenue. PL 22-220 - A UDC Text Amendment to Amend the Following Sections: 50-20 Use Specific Standards, 50-21 Dimensional Standards, 50-36 Reviewers and Decision Makers, 50-37 Review and Approval Procedures, 50-38 Non-Conformities, and 50-41 Definitions Additional information can be found at the City’s website at: https://duluthmn.gov/boards-commissions/planning-commission/ This meeting will be held in-person, and those wishing to comment must attend the meeting in person, or submit written comments in advance of the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to planning@duluthmn.gov or mailed to Planning and Development Division, Room 160 City Hall, 411 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802. (Nov. 26; Dec. 3 & 10, 2022) 125460