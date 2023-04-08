CITY OF DULUTH NOTICE OF LAND USE SUPERV

CITY OF DULUTH NOTICE OF LAND USE SUPERVISOR DECISION Notice is hereby given, per 50-10 of the UDC, that the Land Use Supervisor of the City of Duluth has made an interpretation regarding the provisions of the zoning ordinance. The determination, 23-001, allows for a new use, called temporary parking lots. Temporary parking lots may be reviewed and approved by the Planning Commission as an Interim Use Permit, which may be applied for an issued annually for no more than five years. Temporary parking lots may vary from normal landscaping, screening, and other standards in the UDC, but still must comply with stormwater controls. A technical correction to the zoning ordinance will be brought forward to the Planning Commission in the near future. Questions or comments on this item may be mailed to City Hall or emailed to planning@duluthmn.gov. (April 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 211926