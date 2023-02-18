CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Golden Hour Gardens PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 6339 Lavaque Road Duluth, MN 55803 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Lucia Ann Older Address: 6339 Lavaque Road, Duluth, MN 55803 Name: Kendra Rae Martin Address: 4457 Kari Lane, Apt. 1, Hermantown, MN 55811 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 02/08/2023 SIGNED BY: Kendra Martin MAILING ADDRESS: Nameholder Name: Lucia Ann Older Address: 6339 Lavaque Road, Duluth, MN 55803 Name: Kendra Rae Martin Address: 4457 Kari Lane, Apt. 1, Hermantown, MN 55811 EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided (Feb 18 & 22, 2023) 195831