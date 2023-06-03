CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE MINNES

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: The Humble Crumb PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 7 E 4th Street, Apt 7B Duluth, MN 55805 NAMEHOLDEA(S): Name: Iansa Tinkle Address: 7 E 4th Street, Apt 7B Duluth, MN 55805 By typing my name, I, the under signed, certify that I am signing this document as too person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 4/23/2023 SIGNED BY: Iansa Tinkle MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFIGIAL NOTICES: iansatinkle@gmail.com (June 3 & 7, 2023) 230137