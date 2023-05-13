Cellco Partnership and its controlled af

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a top height of 47 feet on a 50-foot building rooftop at the approx. vicinity of 4628 Pitt Street, Duluth, St. Louis County, MN, 55804. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Rebecca Ebeling, r.ebeling@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Square, Suite 500, Schaumburg, IL 60173, (630) 227-0202, ext. 556. (May 13, 2023)223568