Canosia Township Candidate Filing Notice Affidavits of candidacy may be filed with the town clerk of Canosia Township at 4896 Midway Road, Duluth, Minnesota, between January 3, 2023 to January 17, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., for the office of: Town Board Supervisor Three- Year Term Please contact the clerk at 218-260-5600 or canosiatownship@yahoo.com to arrange a time to file. The clerk’s office will also be open January 17, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. A $2.00 filing fee is required. The election will take place Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Amber Madoll, Clerk (Dec. 14 & 17, 2022) 130237