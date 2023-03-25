CANOSIA RESIDENTS Important Information Regarding Property Assessments This may affect your 2024 property taxes. The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Canosia Township will meet on April 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Canosia Town Hall (4896 Midway Road). The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please first contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may attend the meeting in person or send a written appeal to the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your appeal and may make corrections as needed. Written appeals can be sent via email to canosiatownship@yahoo.com or via US Mail to Clerk Madoll: 4896 Midway Rd., Duluth MN 55811. All appeals must be received by the time the LBAE meeting adjourns on April 26, 2023. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization. (March 25, 2023) 206955