CANOSIA AUDIT/BUDGET MEETINGS The Canosi

CANOSIA AUDIT/BUDGET MEETINGS The Canosia Town Board will hold its annual Board of Audit Meeting on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The annual Budget Meeting will immediately follow the Board of Audit meeting. Both meetings will be held in person and virtually. Dial-in information will be posted on the Canosia Township website www.canosiatownship.org. Please contact the Clerk with any questions at canosiatownship@yahoo.com. Amber Madoll, Township Clerk (Jan. 21, 2023) 165689