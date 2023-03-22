BNSF Railway Company is applying to the Federal Communications Commission to register a 48.8 meter tall Lattice tower located approximately at 2302 N 21st St in Superior, WI at 46° 42’ 43.4’’ N, 92° 06’ 43.4’’ W. The structure will be equipped with steady red lights, or alternate lighting as determined by the FAA. Interested persons may review BNSF’s application for Antenna Structure Registration by entering Form 854 File No A1240338 a www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and may raise environmental concerns regarding the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. Paper filings may be submitted to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. The FCC strongly encourages use of its online filing system, instructions for which are located at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. A copy of any Request for Environmental Review must be provided to BNSF at 4515 Kansas Avenue, Kansas City, KS, 66106, Attention Telecom. (March 22, 2023) 205834