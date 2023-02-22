AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modif

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on a building located at 4901 Grand Avenue, Duluth, St. Louis County, MN 55807. The modifications will consist of replacing and relocating antennas at centerline heights of 111 ft and 115 ft above ground level on the 99ft building (overall height 116ft). Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6123000885 - CJ EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (219) 313-5458. (Feb. 22, 2023) 196435