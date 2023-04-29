AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to const

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct an 85 ft monopole telecommunications tower facility located at 3399 Riley Road, Duluth, St. Louis County, MN 55803. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6123000463 - CJ EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (219) 313-5458. (April 29, 2023) 219281