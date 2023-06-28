APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF CLASS B LIQUO

APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF CLASS B LIQUOR & CLASS B FERMENT MALT BEVERAGE LICENSE Town of Dairyland To the Governing Body of the Town of Dairyland, Douglas County, WI. The undersigned hereby applies for Renewal of Alcohol Beverages Retail Class B Liquor and Class B Fermented Malt Beverage License: Name: Trent Sprague Trade Name: Moose Junction Lounge 13195 S State Road 35, Dairyland, WI 54830 From the 1st day of July 2023 through the 30th day of June 2024. Submitted by Tammy Baer – Dairyland Town Clerk (June 28, July 5, 2023) 236812