ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE The annual meeting of the Bethany Cemetery Association will be held at Bethany Cemetery Chapel, 4938 Hermantown Road, Hermantown, MN 55811, Monday, May 29th 2023 At 11:00 a.m. All lot owners are encouraged to attend. (May 10 & 20, 2023) 222621

