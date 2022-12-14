Announcement of a Five-Year Review for S

Announcement of a Five-Year Review for St Louis River Superfund Site, Duluth, Minnesota The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is starting the fifth Five-Year Review process of the St Louis River Superfund Site in Duluth, Minnesota. The St Louis River Superfund Site consists of two sites separated by four river miles, the United States Steel (USS) Site and the St Louis River, Interlake, Duluth Tar (SLRIDT) Site. The purpose of the Review is to assess the implemented remedies to ensure they continue to be protective of human health and the environment. The fifth Five-Year Review is scheduled for completion in November 2023. The community can contribute by providing comments through February 10, 2023. Please use this link to access select site documents and to submit comments online: www.pca.state.mn.us/publiccomments Comments may also be provided to: Dan Cervin, MPCA 525 Lake Ave S, Suite 400 Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 302-6633 daniel.cervin@state.mn.us (Dec. 14, 2022) 130248