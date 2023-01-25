ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS PROJECT: RADIGAN DAM REPAIRS TOWN OF DAIRYLAND DAIRYLAND, WI BID DEADLINE: March 2, 2023 2:00 p.m., Local Time NOTICE Sealed bids for the above project will be received by the Town of Dairyland until the Bid Deadline. Bids shall be submitted in electronic format through Quest vBid. The bid opening for this project will be conducted using Microsoft Teams. Bidders and other interested parties may call the teleconference number: 1-715-318-5006, conference ID: 218758983#, on the day of the bids to hear bids results announced. The teleconference line will be open 15 minutes before bids are due. Bids will be opened after the bid deadline. In general, the project consists of 1. Repairing the washed-out earthen embankment and installing a secondary auxiliary spillway. 2. Removal of existing concrete upstream of the gated spillway. 3. Repairing scour upstream of the gated spillway and downstream of the original auxiliary spillway. 4. Restoring electrical connection to the dam. A pre-bid meeting to examine the project site will be held on February 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. Meet at the dam. A single prime bid will be received for the work. BID SECURITY Bids must be accompanied by bid security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bid and bid security may not be withdrawn for a period of 45 days after the Bid Deadline. Bid security will be retained if the Bidder is awarded the Work and fails to execute the Agreement and furnish 100% Performance and Payment Bonds. PROJECT FUNDING This project is funded in part by financial assistance from The State of Wisconsin Emergency Management. QUALIFICATIONS If requested, the apparent low bidder will be required to submit evidence of qualifications to the Owner prior to award of contract. RIGHTS RESERVED Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities in any bid. BIDDING DOCUMENTS Bidding documents may be obtained in PDF electronic format by download from the Quest Construction Data Network website, accessible via www.AyresAssociates.com by clicking on the “Bidding” link, for a non-refundable fee of $64.00. Published by authority of: Town of Dairyland (Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 172311