ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NEW building cons

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NEW building consists of 51 of apartments. BUILDING FOR: General Contractor (P&R Plumbing & Heating Inc.) SWITCHBACK VILLAGE, LLC GRAND MARAIS, MINNESOTA PHASE 1 CONSTRUCTION BID PACKAGE #1 (7000) Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by mail at the office of P&R PLUMBING & HEATING INC. P.O. Box 16958 Duluth, MN 55816 for Bid package #1, as listed in the following paragraph, to be incorporated into the construction of the new SWITCHBACK VILLAGE, LLC, Grand Marais, MN. Bids will be opened privately and tabled for further review by owners on July 28th. Phase 1 Construction Bid Package #1 (BP-1) included all Earthworks/Utility work related to soil correction of building pad and parking lot/driveway areas, clearing and grubbing, grading, excavation and backfill of building foundations, erosion control, utilities, concrete foundations, parking garage slabs, sidewalks, curb and gutter, paving of parking are and driveways. All bids are subject to the payment of prevailing wages and a prevailing wage form must accompany bid submittals. This project is receiving State of Minnesota funding through the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and is subject to prevailing wage standards. All bids must be sealed and clearly marked BID FOR SWITCHBACK VILLAGE LLC, bid name and bidders name. Bid Documents (plans and specifications) may be obtained upon request by calling Cindy at (218) 723-3645 or email at cindy@prcompanies.net The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or bids and to waive any defects, irregularities or information in any proposals or bid, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder, if in their discretion the interests of the project will be best served thereby. Dated this July 17, 2023 (July 19, 2023) 242293