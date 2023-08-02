ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Berth 6 and 7 Dre

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Berth 6 and 7 Dredging Duluth Seaway Port Authority Notice is hereby given that Sealed Bids will be received by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority (DSPA) until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 802 Garfield Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the Berth 6 and 7 Dredging Project. Major Quantities of the work include: Dredging 6,930 CY Overdredge (Max 1-foot 4,403 CY The Bidding Documents may be seen at the DSPA Office at 802 Garfield Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802 starting on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Copies of the Bidding Documents are available from the office of AMI Consulting Engineers, PA located at 91 Main Street Superior, WI 54880. Contact Chase Dewhirst 715-718-2193 ext 17 or chase.dewhirst@amiengineers.com. Paper Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by AMI, reference AMI project number 221194. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 802 Garfield Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Bidders are encouraged to attend and participate in the conference. Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3. This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with MN Department of Labor & Industry’s prevailing wage rates for St. Louis County. There will be a Project Labor Agreement for this project. Bids shall be directed to Dean Lembke, Director of Building and Facilities, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, “BID FOR BERTH 6 AND 7 DREDGE”. The Duluth Seaway Port Authority reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Award of a contract for the work covered by the bid shall be subject to Competitive Bidding Laws of the State of Minnesota and Resolution 02-19 of the Authority as amended. Yvonne Prettner Solon President Duluth Seaway Port Authority (Aug. 2 & 5, 2023) 246212