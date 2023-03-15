ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID Port Terminal Driv

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID Port Terminal Drive – North Rail Crossing Reconstruction Phase II Duluth Seaway Port Authority Notice is hereby given that Sealed Bids will be received by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority (DSPA) until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 802 Garfield Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the North Rail Crossing Reconstruction – Phase II. Major Quantities of the work include: Reclaim Bituminous Pavement 8,310 sq yd Geotextile Fabric 1,930 sq yd Bituminous Pavement 10,000 sq yd Track Removal 2,010 Trk Ft Railroad Track w/CWR 1,045 Trk Ft The Bidding Documents may be seen at the DSPA Office at 802 Garfield Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802 starting on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the “Project Bid Information” link at the bottom of the web page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page. Bid documents will be uploaded by close of business Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDoc™ Number 8399844 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com. Bid documents will be uploaded by close of business Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 802 Garfield Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Bidders are encouraged to attend and participate in the conference. Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3. This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with MN Department of Labor & Industry’s prevailing wage rates for St. Louis County and the Project Labor Agreement. The Duluth Seaway Port Authority reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Award of a contract for the work covered by the bid shall be subject to Competitive Bidding Laws of the State of Minnesota and Resolution 02-19 of the Authority as amended. Yvonne Prettner Solon President Duluth Seaway Port Authority (March 15 & 18, 2023) 202860