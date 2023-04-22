00020 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2023 STREET IMPROVEMENTS Thief River Falls, Minnesota Separate sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, materials, and equipment for the 2023 Street Improvements project will be received by the City of Thief River Falls until the hour of 10:00 a.m C.D.S.T., Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 405 Third Street East - Thief River Falls, Minnesota, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. The proposed work includes, but is not limited to the following major quantities: 11 Tree Clearing & Grubbing 3 Each Remove Casting 1,437 L.F. Remove Curb & Gutter 284 L.F. Sawing Concrete Pavement (Full Depth) 846 L.F. Sawing Bituminous Pavement (Full Depth) 2,215 S.F. Remove Concrete Walk 4,789 C.Y. Common Excavation 22,316 S.Y. Bituminous Pavement Reclamation (Full Depth) 8,696 S.Y. Mill Bituminous Surface (2.0”) 3,397 Gallon Bituminous Material for Tack Coat 4,473 Ton Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture (2,B) 3,292 Ton Type SP 12.5 Non Wearing Course Mixture (2,B) 70 L.F. 12” RC Pipe 169 L.F. 15” RC Pipe 848 L.F. 4” TP Pipe Drain w/sock 9 Each Adjust Valve Box 5 Each Casting Assembly (Catch Basin) 18 L.F. Construct Drainage Structure, Design F 24 Each Adjust Frame & Ring Casting 1,348 S.F. 4” Concrete Walk - Reinforced 916 S.F. 6” Concrete Walk - Reinforced 3,142 L.F. Concrete Curb & Gutter, Design B618 207 S.F. Truncated Domes 1 L.S. Traffic Control 1 L.S. Erosion Control Supervisor 39 Each Storm Drain Inlet Protection 60 L.F. Silt Fence, Type MS 107 C.Y. Boulevard Topsoil Borrow (CV) 1 L.S. Turf Establishment Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #8484798 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $30. Neither the Owner nor the Engineer will have sets of bidding documents available for purchase. Bids received from Bidders who are not recorded by the City as having received the Bidding Documents will not be opened. Each Bid will be accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount equal to Five (5%) percent of the total amount of the bid made payable without condition to the Owner, as a guarantee that the Bidder, if awarded the Contract, will promptly execute the Agreement in accordance with the Bid and the other Contract Documents. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond guaranteeing Bidders faithful performance and the payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the Contract. The City of Thief River Falls reserves the right to waive any irregularities / informalities and to reject any or all Bids as they may deem in the best interest of the City. The City will retain the Bid security from the two lowest Bidders for a period of forty-five (45) days after the date fixed for opening Bids. All Bids must be in accordance with the Bidding Documents on file with: 1. City Public Works Department 405 Third Street East Thief River Falls, MN 56701 Telephone: (218) 861 – 8506 2.Widseth Smith Nolting & Assoc., Inc. Consulting City Engineer 216 South Main Street Crookston, MN 56716 Telephone: (218) 281 – 6522 Dated this 18th day of April, 2023. Angie Philipp City Administrator (April 22, 29, 2023) 215596