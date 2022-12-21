Last saltie of season reaches Duluth

DULUTH — The last ocean-going ship, or "saltie," of the 2022 shipping season passed under the Aerial Lift Bridge just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The 624-foot-long Federal Kushiro , which flies under the Marshall Islands flag and is owned by FedNav of Canada, will be loaded with approximately 23,000 short tons of wheat at Duluth's Ceres-Riverland Ag grain terminal before departing for Italy, according to Jayson Hron, spokesperson for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

Hron said the ship is expected to leave Duluth on Thursday, Dec. 22, which would tie with 1984, 2016 and 2019 as the latest departure date of an ocean-going vessel in port history.

The ship needs to get through the St. Lawrence Seaway System before it closes next week.

Gliding through sea smoke rising from Lake Superior, the Federal Kushiro reaches the Duluth Entry on Tuesday evening. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

All ships need to be clear of the Seaway, which connects the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, by noon Eastern Standard Time on Dec. 31. The Seaway typically reopens in late March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Soo Locks, which connect Lake Superior to Lake Huron and the rest of the Great Lakes at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, are scheduled to close Jan. 15 and will reopen March 25.

The Federal Kushiro travels through the Duluth Harbor on Tuesday evening. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The Federal Kushiro travels through the Duluth Entry toward the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth on Tuesday evening. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune