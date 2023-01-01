Kristin Montgomery - Age: 39, Bell Bank

Kristin Mongtomery

What do you do professionally?

My official title is vice president/wealth advisor for Bell Investments at Bell Bank. My focus is on comprehensive financial planning with clients, which includes retirement planning, investments, protection through life insurance and annuities, budgeting and household money management, education planning, estate planning and a variety of other financial areas.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I’m at that stage in my life where I have three kids who are all very active in sports. I was a multi-sport athlete through college, so the best way I can get involved in my community right now is to be more than just a spectator at sporting events and an unpaid cab driver for athletes. I’ve volunteered as a baseball, soccer and hockey coach, and also stepped in to ref basketball games and sideline ref soccer games when needed. I’ve currently taken on the team manager roles for my two youngest kids’ soccer teams, and will probably be in the dugout helping out with baseball this summer as well. I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer for the last four years to be the Lake Park site coordinator for the annual Art Von Baseball Tournament, and I enjoy the challenge every year of keeping people from triple parking and creating parking lot mayhem! I served on the board of directors for Portman Hockey for 10 years, and after my final term there joined and currently serve on the board of directors at Twin Ports Gymnastics. Still within the sports community, my husband and I have taken on a larger project in starting a foundation that will be geared toward removing the financial barriers to youth sports participation for low-income families and families in need. We are very early in the works, but it is a passion project that has been on my heart for a long time, and we are so excited to bring it to life in 2023.

Outside of sports, our family has participated in the Adopt-A-Family program through the Salvation Army on a yearly basis, and have coordinated some larger fundraising and donation efforts. We had the opportunity to bring 50 sets of soccer gear to Open Arms Children’s Home in South Africa, a home we have supported for many years, and a large U-Haul truck full of necessities to Fort McCoy during their Afghan refugee housing efforts. We also have a Pay it Forward program at Bell Bank that allows me to make a larger impact on the Duluth community, and I look forward to taking advantage of all that can offer.

What is important to you?

Being present in my kids’ lives — going to their sports games and tournaments, school functions, music performances, watching movies with them, playing board games and hugging them when they’ve had a tough day. I’ve already been a parent for 15 years, and as it turns out, it is such a fast-moving and fleeting moment in time and I don’t want to miss any part of it. Also, screaming at the top of my lungs and scaring my husband until he screams expletives any time he is in the shower or in another room where he can’t see me creeping. … This is very important to my overall happiness!

How do you spend your free time?

Free time is a pretty rare thing around these parts — I work a full day, spend my evenings transporting kids to and from their activities, lather, rinse and repeat. When we aren’t going 100 mph, our family enjoys board games and dice games, playing pickleball in the driveway followed by a bonfire, traveling when we can, and quiet nights at home watching a movie and eating popcorn. I do get free time occasionally sans kids, usually later in the evening, and I find myself parked on the couch with my husband watching a few episodes of the latest series we are binging (currently ‘Breaking Bad’), or sitting at my best friend Keely’s dining room table and talking about life over a glass of gin and tonic. I also enjoy playing broomball and hockey, playing catch with my husband and kids, and taking long walks around the neighborhood with our dog.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

The familiarity of the city. I’ve lived and worked here for nearly 40 years now, and I’ve never felt a tug or pull to go somewhere else or live in another city or state. I love being close to my family, especially my mom and dad, as we wouldn’t be able to navigate through our family’s busy schedule without their help. I like knowing my way around the city, all the places and events that make Duluth special, and having good long-standing relationships with so many people. It’s also so nice meeting and connecting with new people in Duluth, and finding out how interconnected we tend to be — always finding new small-world connections. I’ve been fortunate to travel around the world multiple times, but Duluth is where I am most content — even in April when winter drags on.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Always do what is best for you, and don’t be afraid to make a big leap. Never underestimate your abilities and your potential, embrace uncertainty, trust in your instincts and always believe in yourself. Your family and friends already believe in you and will support you — so do what makes you happy!

Favorite moment in life?

Definitely impossible to pick one, so I’m gonna go ahead and pick three.

1. Of course a three-way tie for first place — the births of all my children. My son Evan made me a mom 15 years ago and I see so much of myself in him. My middle son Jax came in like a wrecking ball and almost killed me … literally — I had sepsis soon after his birth. He makes up for it by being effortlessly cool on the daily. My daughter Quinn completes our family and is my spirit animal. They all hold large parts of my heart, I totally dig them all.

2. A close second would be the small intimate courthouse marriage to my husband Derek about a month before our big wedding. I’m thankful to have a husband who works incredibly hard for our family all the time, and puts up with me most of the time.

3. I was a five-year starting varsity goalkeeper for the Denfeld High School girls soccer team, and beating Proctor in extra time to win the section championship and make the first state tournament appearance for Denfeld girls soccer my junior year was a pretty indelible moment in my soccer career. Go Hunters!

What is your favorite motivational quote?

‘Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.’ ― Pele

Anything else you want to add?

I’m grateful to live and work in this amazing city, and I’m very humbled and thankful to be among those nominated and chosen to receive this honor.