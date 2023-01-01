Kelly Schamberger - Age: 37, Fine Artist, Marshall School

What do you do professionally?

I am an internationally awarded fine artist, representational painter and art instructor specializing in realistic oil paintings of landscapes, portraits and still life compositions. I teach workshops, participate in plein air painting competitions, sell my original work and prints through art galleries and exhibitions, and last year wrote and published a limited-edition art book. I also work as the marketing and communications manager for Marshall School, where I am responsible for graphic and visual design, brand management and development, marketing and communications strategy and voice, content creation, and producing, managing, writing, editing and designing the school’s biannual Hilltopper magazine. This year, I’ve also taken on developing a curriculum and project-based experience for a student graphic design and marketing intern, and overseeing approximately 25 amazingly creative students as the Yearbook Club adviser.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

My most passionate volunteer role in our community is as a women’s addiction group leader with Celebrate Recovery at Lakeview Covenant Church. I am unreservedly proud to have over five years of sobriety from drug and alcohol addiction, and I deeply value being able to walk alongside others in their recovery journey, share my story through speaking engagements, and demonstrate what the freedom of a fulfilling and thriving sober life can look like. I am an ambassador with the Duluth Chamber of Commerce, cheering and championing the wonderful business community in the Northland, and a member of the Duluth Art Institute and Outdoor Painters of Minnesota. I have volunteered for the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council as a grant review panelist, and regularly volunteer with the Vineyard Church as a greeter, small group leader, workshop instructor in the Arts Academy ministry, and as part of special opportunities like the finals relief night for college students and Christmas Adopt-a-Family gift distribution.

What is important to you?

My faith, sobriety, health and family are most important to me. I value being a loving and supportive mom to my 10-year-old daughter, creating art and beauty, maintaining close and deep friendships, contributing all I possibly can with the gifts and talents I have been blessed with, and always aiming to do my very best while making good and loving contributions to the world around me. I also maintain a personal commitment to continuing education and growth, fiscal responsibility and stewardship, giving back, and intentional cultivation of humility, wisdom, character and integrity.

How do you spend your free time?

Outside of my careers, family time, church attendance and volunteering, I prioritize a near-daily visit to Anytime Fitness, and fill in with painting, reading, journaling, cooking, cleaning, running, visiting friends, coffee dates, strolling around bookstores and libraries, and visiting the shore to sit and soak in the peace of Lake Superior. I love music and concerts, good restaurants, meaningful conversations, and consciously pausing to experience awe and gratitude for life.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

I grew up in a suburb of the Twin Cities; so, while I adore nature, I’m also a city girl at heart. My favorite thing about Duluth is that it has the best of both worlds. Here, I get wonderful restaurants, exciting events and experiences, friends of diverse backgrounds and perspectives, convenience of shops and businesses, top-notch education for my daughter at Marshall, great employment … all with a little bit of smaller-town feel. At the same time, I can be in the middle of a remote hiking trail within minutes, canoe on a lake, camp, lay on the beach, pick through cool rocks, stare at the stars, find infinite painting inspiration, and appreciate our Earth, without leaving the city limits. When my husband and I go out of town, we often comment on our way back to Duluth about how lucky we are to return ‘home’ to the place that many people choose for vacations.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?



Live with a healthy dose of audacity, a bold confidence to take risks, and a deep trust that the path will appear once you take the leap — be willing to recklessly drop everything when an opportunity pops up that grabs your heart.

Don’t be afraid to email a stranger you look up to and ask for advice; this has led to more opportunities than I can count.

If you truly want to learn how to do something, find the best person you can possibly train with. A master will get you much further, much faster, than years with a mediocre teacher or struggling on your own. This is how I became a national champion martial artist as a kid, and an internationally awarded painter as an adult. Good mentors matter.

Become comfortable with being uncomfortable; it means you are constantly testing and pushing the limits of what you are capable of.

Assume that everyone you meet is good, valuable and worthy of love … then treat them that way.

It will eventually become your responsibility and duty to pass on what you have learned and give back — this is a great privilege and honor.

Favorite moment in life?

I have had so many incredible moments in life, it’s nearly impossible to have a favorite … moments like my daughter being born, and getting an email saying my painting was going in a time capsule on the moon, and having a mind-blowing double rainbow appear right in front of me on the shore as I was packing up from a painting session. Noticing and appreciating the joy of those moments is what makes life so great. But even in that, if I had to choose, I might say that my most favorite moment is the one that is happening right now, the present, and being alive to experience that.

What is your favorite motivational quote?

My all-time favorite motivational quote, and what I would say is the most genius marketing line of all time, is Nike’s ‘Just do it.’ So simple, yet absolutely perfect. It is the answer to every challenge I encounter.

From one of the nominators:

“Kelly, it is not often you find someone in this world who is always helping others to shine their brightest. You lift up others through your compassion, talents and grace. I can not think of someone who is more deserving of this recognition than you. Thank you for being an advocate for collaboration, conversation and cooperation. You have inspired me, and many others, to reach far beyond what we think is possible. Congratulations on this recognition, we are fortunate to have you as part of our community.”

― Brianna Vander Heyden