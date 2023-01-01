Katie Hagglund - Age: 36, Union Gospel Mission

What do you do professionally?

I am the executive director of the Union Gospel Mission. During its first year of service in 1922, UGM served 248 free meals. Now, over 100 years later, UGM serves over 3,500 nutritious meals each month and manages 20 low-income rooms within a shared living space called the Martin Inn. Additionally, the Mission provides supportive services to guests daily.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

For the past four years I have been the secretary/treasurer of KCPRO-East, a nonprofit, youth ice racing organization intended to teach kids snowmobile safety while also having fun. It’s an amazing group to be a part of. We have racers from Crane Lake, Minnesota, down to South Range, Wisconsin. The organization travels around to different lakes each season, which means we get to experience different hidden gems throughout the Northland.

What is important to you?

My family and friends are on the top of that list. Don’t get me wrong, I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to professionally accomplish. And I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had throughout my career. It is truly humbling to love going to work each day. But, if down the road, my kids can look back and say, ‘I had a really great mom,’ that’s more than enough for me.

How do you spend your free time?

I don’t get a lot of it, so when I do, it’s spent with my kids and husband. We all like to be outdoors as much as possible. We also bought an old farmhouse a couple years back, so we’ve always got a project to work on. I’m really good at demo, which can drive my husband a little bonkers. But I have a tough time staying still.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

I was born and raised in Duluth. There is something special about having the amenities of a ‘big city’ when you need them, coupled by the ability to sit next to Lake Superior without a person in sight. That all being said, the people are hands down the best part. I would argue there are few other places in the world where someone will apologize to you when you bump into them. I couldn’t imagine raising my kids anywhere else.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Find a way to embrace your fears. Some of my biggest professional growth moments have come when I’ve pushed myself way outside my comfort zone. You’ll never find your true potential if you settle for what’s comfortable. In that same sense, don’t be afraid to own your mistakes. We all make them, and taking accountability is the first step toward progress. The ability to say, ‘I’m sorry’ says a lot about a person.

Favorite moment in life?

I’m not usually one to pick favorites, but the births of my two boys are pretty tough to beat.

Who has inspired you?

My dad was a one-of-a-kind. He had his flaws, and we had loads of challenges in our relationship throughout the years. But he was the most selfless human I’ve ever met. And he never gave up on a person. His love was unconditional and universal. He was a successful business owner, an athlete, a coach and quite literally ran into a burning building when I was a little girl to rescue a complete stranger. He was sober for five years when he passed, and there was no greater gift he could have given to his family and friends than that. I will forever be grateful to have been his daughter.

Anything else you want to add?

I just want to thank my team — and our UGM guests — for embracing me as one of their own. I feel very honored to hear our guest’s stories, and to be a part of the amazing Hillside community.

From the nominator:

“Congratulations, Katie! You deserve this moment of recognition, and MORE — for everything you have not only done for The Mission, but for myself and our team. You are so loved! Peace and blessings.”

― Jana Picotte