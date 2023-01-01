Kala Pedersen - Age: 34, Essentia Health

What do you do professionally?

I support strategic community giving, community engagement and employee volunteerism in my role as community relations program manager at Essentia Health.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I currently serve on the board of directors at the Lake Superior Zoo and Grandma’s Marathon. I also serve on the Duluth Parks and Recreation Commission, the Leadership Duluth Steering Committee, and the Twin Ports Thanksgiving Buffet Steering Committee. I really enjoy making time to support incredible people and community partners.

What is important to you?

So much is important to me, but being a good human is at the top of the list. I want to look back at my life one day and feel proud of how I made an impact and how I treated people. Being authentic, staying true to my values and prioritizing mental and physical well-being are also important to me.

How do you spend your free time?

Reading — I am a big Duluth Public Library fan. Being near Lake Superior or in the woods. Running. Hiking. Yoga. Volunteering. Traveling. Playing cribbage with my husband. Spending time with family, friends and beloved dogs, Darla and Cruz.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

Living near Lake Superior is the best, hands down. It grounds me knowing the lake is always nearby. I also think we live among some of the best people — folks here show up for each other, and the sense of community is strong. I love meeting a new person and without a doubt, always being one connection away from having a mutual friend.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Be authentically you, even when it’s hard (especially when it’s hard). Being your authentic self is the greatest gift you can give yourself and others.

‘Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing we’ll ever do.’ ~ Brené Brown"

Favorite moment in life?

Marrying my husband on the shores of Lake Superior is near the top, but there are thousands of everyday moments that make me feel profoundly grateful to live this life. Moments that come to mind are reading a good book with a cup of coffee on a warm summer morning, any time I’m laughing, snowshoeing through a quiet trail after a big snowfall, sledding with my nieces, and sharing an amazing meal with family.

Who has inspired you or your favorite motivational quote?

I am inspired by people who continuously show up and do hard things, and by people who pursue their passions. I’m learning those two things bring the most joy and perspective in life. I am also deeply inspired by my Grandma Jan. She is the most optimistic, compassionate and strongest person I know. A favorite quote is by the late Sen. Paul Wellstone who said, ‘We all do better, when we all do better.’

Anything else you want to add?

Many people I admire in our community have received this award and I am very humbled and honored to be selected this year.

From the nominators:

“Congratulations, Kala! We’re endlessly proud and thankful for your dedication to our community! We’re so lucky to have you!”

― Alex Rogers

“Congratulations to my dear friend and colleague, Kala Pedersen, for her selection as one of this year’s 20 Under 40 recipients. When I say that Kala is a community leader who leads with her heart, anyone who has had an opportunity to get to know her knows this is true. She cares for others deeply and is always the first to volunteer her time and expertise in service of others. I admire her heartfelt approach and I’ve learned so much from her over the course of the last few years. It’s an honor to work with her and to call her a friend.”

― Tonya Loken