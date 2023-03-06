Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. As arts and entertainment reporter, he writes regular features about the individuals, organizations and events that make up the Northland's arts scene. He writes a weekly column, Front Row Seat, with an accompanying Short Cuts feature; and writes regular reviews of movies, books, and performances. He also picks each week's Best Bets, and contributes regularly to the Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast.

His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential and an alumnus of the National Critics Institute. He's a member of the National Book Critics Circle, the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance, and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Gabler grew up in St. Paul and Duluth before heading east to attend college at Boston University and graduate school at Harvard University, where he earned three degrees including a Ph.D. in sociology. Readers can reach Gabler at 218-279-5536 or jgabler@duluthnews.com.