Selfie of white man wearing grey t-shirt and black sunglasses, smiling slightly.

Jay Gabler

Arts and Entertainment Reporter

Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. As arts and entertainment reporter, he writes regular features about the individuals, organizations and events that make up the Northland's arts scene. He writes a weekly column, Front Row Seat, with an accompanying Short Cuts feature; and writes regular reviews of movies, books, and performances. He also picks each week's Best Bets, and contributes regularly to the Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast.

His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential and an alumnus of the National Critics Institute. He's a member of the National Book Critics Circle, the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance, and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Gabler grew up in St. Paul and Duluth before heading east to attend college at Boston University and graduate school at Harvard University, where he earned three degrees including a Ph.D. in sociology. Readers can reach Gabler at 218-279-5536 or jgabler@duluthnews.com.

Painting of white owl perched on a tree against the backdrop of a starry sky.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Marissa Saurer art opening and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
March 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Blue-gloved hand holding hardcover book against background of icy, snowy lake surface. Book is titled "Nature's Crossroads: The Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota."
Northland Outdoors
New book explores Minnesota's environmental history
"Nature's Crossroads" delves into the ways Minnesota's culture and politics have played out with respect to our natural landscapes.
March 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
retired boxcar with tarp over roof
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Where overnight boxcar stays come with Wi-Fi, continental breakfast
Located just above Two Harbors, the Northern Rail Traincar Inn comprises 10 boxcars lined up in two rows of five. Each boxcar contains one or more hotel rooms.
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Light-skinned woman and man locked in tight embrace. Woman, looking near verge of tears, is shirtless. Man is wearing brown t-shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Movie review: 'One Fine Morning' a subtle study of loss, life
Mia Hansen-Love's new movie, opening Friday at the Zeitgeist Zinema, stars Lea Seydoux as a single mother who's finding new passion even while losing her father.
March 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Concert hall stage with black-clad orchestra musicians preparing for a concert. Stage surroundings are natural wood, with strip of silver decorating back stage wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: John Williams tribute becomes DSSO's first sellout in 7 years
Symphony Hall rang with brass as the orchestra played themes from "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and more classics scored by the film legend.
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Five young Korean men pose with a rowboat on a beach. They're similarly clad in loose blue pants, black dance shoes and billowy white shirts.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Minnesota K-pop fans' hearts break when TXT announces shows in Duluth ... Georgia
For a brief, shining moment, Northlanders thought the BTS labelmates might be playing Bayfront or Amsoil. Nope.
March 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
081821.F.DNT.BTS_BonIver
Arts and Entertainment
Bon Iver returning to Bayfront Festival Park on Aug. 2
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center also announced a Doobie Brothers show for Amsoil Arena on June 20, solidifying a summer lineup split between indie rock and classic rock.
February 27, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
031120.F.DNT.Bloody_LedgeRock
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
February 27, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Light-skinned man in engineer garb waves out the window of an anthropomorphic blue locomotive, with smiling train face visible at front.
Arts and Entertainment
Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging to Two Harbors
The Two Harbors Depot offers a kid-friendly environment, and moving the blue locomotive's annual Northland visit up the shore will allow regular train tours to continue running out of Duluth.
February 26, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
An adult pygmy slow loris clings to a branch in a zoo enclosure, putting a paw to its face. One baby is visible clinging to the exterior of the adult.
Lifestyle
Duluth becoming a 'loris factory' as Lake Superior Zoo pair produce again
Less than a year after the zoo was surprised with a pair of baby pygmy slow lorises, parents Colby and Giorgio have given birth to a second set.
February 24, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
Load More