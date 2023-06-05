Where have all the LPNs gone? Duluth-area health facilities have jobs available

DULUTH — During a brief stay in the hospital, Nancy Nelson had a question for the medical staff caring for her: Where have all the LPNs gone?

Nelson, who is from Superior, became a licensed practical nurse in 1956. She noticed the profession has become less prominent in modern health care, despite the important role she and other LPNs have played in patient care settings.

Nelson said she’s observed LPNs get overlooked in the care field, not receiving as much recognition or respect as registered nurses or doctors despite practical nurses’ huge contributions to patient care for decades.

“Somebody said to me, ‘Oh, just an LPN?’ And I thought, if you knew the training we had!” Nelson said of an interaction she experienced.

While the days of LPNs wearing starched white dresses, hats and shoes that Nelson experienced have gone by the wayside, the profession itself has not. However, some hospitals and long-term care facilities moved away from employing LPNs and have opted for more registered nurses instead.

Part of this shift, according to St. Luke’s Director of Education and Patient Operations Eric Barto, was due to a change in the best practice care model about a decade ago. Another part of the shift is due to fewer people becoming and staying practical nurses.

While both LPNs and RNs are nurses, a practical nurse has a slightly smaller scope of practice than a registered nurse. LPNs can care for patients by helping with daily activities, collecting vitals, changing wound dressings, distributing most medications and noting changes in condition, among other responsibilities.



LPNs have a place in acute and long-term care, 100%, but I think it’s just like an unknown and people just don’t think of them — which is really unfortunate and sad — as a critical part of the nursing workforce, which they are. Tracy Moshier, director, Lake Superior College nursing program

RNs are able to do more tasks than LPNs, including starting IVs, performing physical exams, conducting diagnostic tests, performing assessments and discharges, and educating patients and family members about medication and care plans.

Brian Pattock, executive director of Benedictine Living Community, described the difference by saying LPNs can gather information for other providers, but they can’t diagnose a condition or order treatment. LPNs can also oversee certified nursing assistants and work together to complete daily care tasks. Because LPNs in long-term care facilities like Benedictine typically see the same patients regularly, they are a trusted resource for noticing if a resident’s condition changes.

“The LPNs definitely are vital to the senior care operation because they serve as that first line of licensed nurse interaction with the residents, in terms of daily care — watching any wounds or skin issues that they might have, be that trained set of eyes to notice when residents perhaps are having a change of condition or need further evaluation by a registered nurse or a medical provider,” Pattock said. “They’re really kind of the primary initial caregiver for all the residents and making sure that their day-to-day remains stable and making sure that they’re doing well and getting all the things that they need to get.”

JoAnn Mattson and Jenny Rice are LPNs at St. Luke’s. The two nurses said their teamwork with the hospital’s registered nurses, physicians and certified nursing assistants helps make their care for patients seamless.

Mattson, who has been an LPN at St. Luke’s for nearly 43 years, said she’s always working with other employees in her unit to divide tasks for patient care to make the process efficient and successful.

“Between the RN and I, we’re constantly communicating,” Mattson said. “‘Where are you going to start? Where are you going to go?’ So I’m constantly telling her what’s happening and what I did; she’s telling me what she did and what she saw. We’re seeing the patients more.”

Rice said she and her fellow LPNs focus more on patient care while the RNs are overseeing cares and focusing on discharges and charting. She said the RNs also do more paperwork and take orders from doctors. Rice has been an LPN in the float pool at St. Luke’s for 12 years.

A common practice for nurses today is to begin their nursing career as a licensed practice nurse, and then return to school to become a registered nurse.

Tracy Moshier, director of the nursing program at Lake Superior College, a LSC faculty member and a practicing registered nurse, said this is common because the LPN program is only one year and can be less intimidating to some people than the two-year RN program. LPNs can transition to become RNs at Lake Superior College after a three-semester program.

“By starting LPN, you’re going to come right into the program learning medical surgical, nursing skills, medications and clinicals in two semesters. Then they sit for the board exam,” Moshier said. “You can do it fast, enter the field of nursing making a good wage, and you can get tuition reimbursement to go back for your RN.”

The Minnesota Board of Nursing reported more than 4,000 LPNs became RNs from 2016 to 2021, which is a conversion rate of 62.5% of the LPN labor pool. The Minnesota State Healthforce Center for Excellence reported that rate continues to grow due to non-competitive salaries for LPNs.

There are several local employers that offer reimbursement for student loans or additional schooling. At Benedictine, new hires can get their minimum student loan payment amounts paid by the company if they work 20 hours or more every two weeks for at least a year.

Olyvia Plunkett, human resources generalist at Benedictine, said these small hour requirements are easy to accomplish by working one 12-hour shift a week while working another full-time job or going to school.

Benedictine also offers several thousand dollars per semester of tuition reimbursement for ongoing education. Sign-on bonuses for both LPNs and RNs are $3,000 for part time and $6,000 for full time.

St. Luke’s also offers tuition reimbursements and student stipends for LPNs pursuing RN education, and a $4,000 sign-on bonus. Lake Superior College also has financial aid and tuition programs for eligible students. The Minnesota Department of Health has several loan forgiveness programs for the health care workforce, including $6,000 annual repayments for nurses in long-term care and rural public health roles.

Moshier said being a licensed practical nurse is a great career for someone who is thinking of beginning a career in the health sciences. Because the program is only one year and the LSC program requirements for grade-point average and the Test of Essential Academic Skills entrance exam score are slightly lower than those of the RN program, more people are qualified to enroll and enter the health care field.



Anyone that is contemplating what their career life looks like, there’s a pretty good certainty that there will be a high demand for any health care-related careers for the next 25, 30 years, easy. Brian Pattock, executive director, Benedictine Living Community

However, as of the beginning of June, only 13 of the 30 seats in Lake Superior College's LPN program were filled. Moshier said the program is accepting applications until the beginning of the fall semester.

The nursing programs at LSC and other Minnesota technical and community colleges have been underfilled for several years now, according to the Minnesota State Healthforce Center for Excellence. From 2013 to 2021, there was a 58% decrease in graduates from practical nursing programs at Minnesota State colleges. About 30% of new program seats were empty during the 2021-22 academic year at Minnesota State colleges.

As the programs are producing fewer practical nurses, Northland facilities’ job openings for LPNs often remain open or the duties are fulfilled by RNs and CNAs. However, LPNs across the country are helping health care facilities fill the gaps of the national nursing shortage.

“LPNs have a place in acute and long-term care, 100%, but I think it’s just like an unknown and people just don’t think of them — which is really unfortunate and sad — as a critical part of the nursing workforce, which they are,” Moshier said.

Pattock said Benedictine could have room to hire nearly 50 more LPNs in a perfect world, and Barto said St. Luke’s has a number of open positions and is working on expanding both the number of LPN jobs and the scope of practice LPNs would have on the floor.

“Anyone that is contemplating what their career life looks like, there’s a pretty good certainty that there will be a high demand for any health care-related careers for the next 25, 30 years, easy,” Pattock said. “Naturally speaking, the CNA role is really the first way of someone being able to dip their toe into health care. But those that are interested in taking a step beyond that, I really encourage them to do the licensed practical nurse program as a way to just truly see if health care is the direction that works for them.”

Barto said the LPNs on teams at St. Luke’s help the health care system provide high-quality health care and help the hospital maintain a low rate of falls and pressure injuries.

Moshier said LPNs are certainly an underutilized resource in many health care settings today, and part of that has to do with the lack of awareness about what an LPN is capable of. She said there can be a misconception that LPNs are just nursing assistants, but LPNs have passed the National Council Licensure Examination and are nurses that are a critical part of health care teams.

For some LPNs, like Rice and Mattson, the job isn’t just a stepping stone into another health care role, but a career that they are passionate about that allows them to work closely with patients.

“My plan was to start as an LPN and get a feel for it before moving on, but I ended up having kids,” Rice said. “Life just happened and I’m still an LPN, and I love it. I don’t feel the need to go back (to school).”

“I thought about going back (to school), too, but I loved what I did and didn’t want to interrupt that by taking a step forward,” Mattson added. “I always tell people not everyone has to be an RN — they can be an aide, an LPN or an RN, whatever fits them. And this fits me perfect.”

For Nelson, her time training and working as an LPN 60 years ago still sticks with her, and so does her appreciation for the work LPNs have contributed to health care.

“The medical field misses you all,” Nelson said of LPNs as she observed their absence in many care aspects today. “They deserve to be thanked for what they did and what they have done.”