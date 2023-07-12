St. Luke’s plans to merge with Aspirus Health

DULUTH — A Wisconsin-based health care giant plans to merge with St. Luke’s.

Aspirus Health, which operates 17 hospitals, 75 clinics, and other health facilities in Wisconsin and in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, announced Wednesday morning it signed a letter of intent to merge with St. Luke’s, which operates a hospital in Duluth and another in Two Harbors, as well as other health care facilities in the Northland.

Matt Heywood Contributed / St. Luke's

“We envision a future where access to excellent health care is easier and more seamless for patients," Matthew Heywood, Aspirus president and CEO, said in a statement sent to the News Tribune. "Aspirus has a history of being nimble, innovative and forward-thinking in how we deliver care for the communities we serve. We welcome the opportunity to expand into Minnesota with St. Luke’s and look forward to learning from one another and building upon our collective strengths to benefit our teams and patients.”

The two health care systems hope to complete the merger by 2024.

The combined organization will operate 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient facilities and employ 14,000 staff. Hospital leaders said the combined organization will have better access to capital, unified technology systems, larger scales and efficiencies, and “a health plan focused on maximizing value for patients and employers.”

St. Luke’s currently employs about 3,000 people, 300 of whom are physicians and advanced-practice clinicians. Aspirus employs about 10,000 people, 1,000 of whom are physicians and clinicians.

“Evolving community needs require us to find new and innovative approaches to delivering care. The strength of Aspirus Health will enable St. Luke’s to accelerate investment in our communities and expand our impact faster than we can on our own,” Eric Lohn, St. Luke’s co-president, CEO and chief financial officer, said in a news release. “Joining with Aspirus Health will benefit our patients, our staff and our broader network. It will bring new ideas and build a best-in-class care network that people can count on for generations to come.”

Eric M Lohn Contributed / Jeff Frey

Communications staff at St. Luke’s and Aspirus did not immediately return News Tribune requests for comment or further details.

“My first thought goes to the standard of patient care that our community expects here in the Northland,” Chris Rubesh, first vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association and a nurse at Essentia Health, told the News Tribune on Wednesday morning. “I certainly hope that Aspirus knows that our community is one that expects high standards of patient safety and care, and expects support for union workers and a collegial relationship with union workers and management.”

The union represents about 600 nurses at St. Luke's, Rubesh said. He said he hopes that Aspirus will acknowledge the existing agreements unions have reached with St. Luke’s management.

“Like many things in the health care industry, I think we need to look at this with some skepticism,” Rubesh said, “because the proof is going to be in the actual results, not in the optimistic press releases that I’m sure will be released in the coming days.”

St. Luke's recently started construction on a $58 million, three-story addition to Building A at its Duluth campus, part of the $72 million second phase of its Health Forward Initiative, which started with the construction of Building A. The expansion will consolidate cardiac care into one building. It is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

As part of the second phase, St. Luke's will also transition all of its hospital rooms into private rooms with updated technology, and will demolish and rebuild the Northland Parking Ramp on East First Street.

Duluth's other health care system, Essentia Health , has also eyed an expansion of its reach into Wisconsin. It announced in October it was exploring a possible merger with the Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System. The two systems would form a combined network of 3,500 providers and more than 150 sites, including 25 hospitals.

This story was updated at 11:35 a.m. July 12 with quotes from Chris Rubesh of the Minnesota Nurses Association. It was originally posted at 10:23 a.m. July 12.