Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

St. Luke’s plans to merge with Aspirus Health

The Duluth- and Wisconsin-based health care systems announced Wednesday they signed a letter of intent. Combined, they will operate 19 hospitals, 130 outpatient facilities and employ 14,000.

St. Luke's buildings.
St. Luke’s, headquartered in Duluth, is merging with Aspirus Health Care, based in Wausau, Wis.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 11:35 AM

DULUTH — A Wisconsin-based health care giant plans to merge with St. Luke’s.

Aspirus Health, which operates 17 hospitals, 75 clinics, and other health facilities in Wisconsin and in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, announced Wednesday morning it signed a letter of intent to merge with St. Luke’s, which operates a hospital in Duluth and another in Two Harbors, as well as other health care facilities in the Northland.

Matt_Heywood, Aspirus Health.jpg
Matt Heywood
Contributed / St. Luke's

“We envision a future where access to excellent health care is easier and more seamless for patients," Matthew Heywood, Aspirus president and CEO, said in a statement sent to the News Tribune. "Aspirus has a history of being nimble, innovative and forward-thinking in how we deliver care for the communities we serve. We welcome the opportunity to expand into Minnesota with St. Luke’s and look forward to learning from one another and building upon our collective strengths to benefit our teams and patients.”
The two health care systems hope to complete the merger by 2024.

also read
nurses work in long term care facility
Health
Where have all the LPNs gone? Duluth-area health facilities have jobs available
Licensed practical nurses are still needed at many Northland employers, but the profession is less popular as a long-term career today than it was.
Jun 5
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
A group of people hold a red ribbon in a hospital hallway
Health
St. Luke's gets new specialized care nursery
The Level II Specialized Care Nursery will provide care for infants born as early as 32 weeks into pregnancy.
May 19
 · 
By  Staff reports
health stock photo 1.jpg
Health
Rural hospital CEOs warn of consequences of nursing bill
If the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act becomes law as-written, the Minnesota Hospital Association and its members fear it could drastically hurt patient care.
May 17
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Surgery center exterior building shot
Local
Northern Lakes Surgery Center opens in Moose Lake
The facility is a partnership between Gateway Family Health Clinic and St. Luke’s.
Mar 23
 · 
By  Staff reports
A group of people stand together while a woman cuts a red ribbon with a big pair of scissors
Health
St. Luke's remodels Superior's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center
The $125,000 project installed new equipment, a new nurses' station and expanded the services to include interventional pain management.
Mar 13
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Four people sit at a table with a "nurses put the care in healthcare" sign in front of it. The second-from-the-left man speaks into a microphone
Health
Minnesota Nurses Association, Duluth medical students team up for community forum
Student organizers said they want to create relationships of support between nurses and physicians, especially amid staffing crises and health care worker burnout.
Mar 8
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
People taking a tour of a new clinic in Duluth.
Health
St. Luke's new OB-GYN clinic to open Monday in Lakeview building
The $5.2 million project includes nearly 16,000 square feet on the building's third floor with more exam, ultrasound and procedure rooms and a new lab.
Feb 15
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Nurses walk picket line.
Health
Minnesota hospitals drop labor charges against nurses
The charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board were dropped after the Minnesota Nurses Association agreed to its new contracts with hospitals.
Jan 27
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Wells Fargo branch inside Cub Foods
Health
St. Luke's QCare Express Clinic reopens in Cub Foods
The Duluth clinic opened Thursday. It closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Dec 29, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Nurses wave to a supporter.
Health
Nurses vote in favor of new hospital contracts
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have agreed to the contract agreements reached with Twin Ports and Twin Cities hospitals last week. The contracts will last for three years.
Dec 14, 2022
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

The combined organization will operate 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient facilities and employ 14,000 staff. Hospital leaders said the combined organization will have better access to capital, unified technology systems, larger scales and efficiencies, and “a health plan focused on maximizing value for patients and employers.”

St. Luke’s currently employs about 3,000 people, 300 of whom are physicians and advanced-practice clinicians. Aspirus employs about 10,000 people, 1,000 of whom are physicians and clinicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Evolving community needs require us to find new and innovative approaches to delivering care. The strength of Aspirus Health will enable St. Luke’s to accelerate investment in our communities and expand our impact faster than we can on our own,” Eric Lohn, St. Luke’s co-president, CEO and chief financial officer, said in a news release. “Joining with Aspirus Health will benefit our patients, our staff and our broader network. It will bring new ideas and build a best-in-class care network that people can count on for generations to come.”

Eric M Lohn.jpg
Eric M Lohn
Contributed / Jeff Frey

Communications staff at St. Luke’s and Aspirus did not immediately return News Tribune requests for comment or further details.

“My first thought goes to the standard of patient care that our community expects here in the Northland,” Chris Rubesh, first vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association and a nurse at Essentia Health, told the News Tribune on Wednesday morning. “I certainly hope that Aspirus knows that our community is one that expects high standards of patient safety and care, and expects support for union workers and a collegial relationship with union workers and management.”

The union represents about 600 nurses at St. Luke's, Rubesh said. He said he hopes that Aspirus will acknowledge the existing agreements unions have reached with St. Luke’s management.

“Like many things in the health care industry, I think we need to look at this with some skepticism,” Rubesh said, “because the proof is going to be in the actual results, not in the optimistic press releases that I’m sure will be released in the coming days.”

St. Luke's recently started construction on a $58 million, three-story addition to Building A at its Duluth campus, part of the $72 million second phase of its Health Forward Initiative, which started with the construction of Building A. The expansion will consolidate cardiac care into one building. It is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

As part of the second phase, St. Luke's will also transition all of its hospital rooms into private rooms with updated technology, and will demolish and rebuild the Northland Parking Ramp on East First Street.

Duluth's other health care system, Essentia Health , has also eyed an expansion of its reach into Wisconsin. It announced in October it was exploring a possible merger with the Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System. The two systems would form a combined network of 3,500 providers and more than 150 sites, including 25 hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story was updated at 11:35 a.m. July 12 with quotes from Chris Rubesh of the Minnesota Nurses Association. It was originally posted at 10:23 a.m. July 12.

more by joe bowen
Lake Superior College Downtown Center
Local
Second Lake Superior College staffer alleges retaliation
Vaughn Johnson is the second LSC staffer to claim in court that administrators retaliated against him for raising concerns about a welding byproduct.
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
plain crash wreckage in woods
Local
Pilot in fatal Duluth crash overflew runway, feds indicate
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
police lights.jpg
Local
Man’s body recovered from Itasca County lake
Jul 5
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
FILE: Huber Zip Sheathing
Local
Grand Rapids foundation calls for review of failed mill plan
Jun 29
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
A Quick Message From The Lake: It’s Ok If Things Feel Hard
20h ago
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
2d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Mayo Clinic Career Immersion Program
Health
Mayo Clinic marks record-setting year for hiring in 2022 as Minnesota's hospitals fight staff shortages
6d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
358477995_615305794031393_815807589904357581_n.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR saves loon, entangled in fishing line, with midnight rescue
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
051720.S.DNT.petgrouse c06.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Grouse drumming up in Northeastern Minnesota, down in northwest
4h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
45 RPM single record labeled "HOLD ME NOW" by "THE FIVE TYMES." Orange label notes Bear record label. Through hole, stylized letters "sicl" are visible.
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Five Tymes singer Paul Ottinger dead at 76
5h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Carlton man indicted on federal child porn charges
20h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen